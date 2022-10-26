Reports of Rock N’ Roll icon Jerry Lee Lewis’ passing incorrect

(KWTX) A report of the passing of notorious rock ‘n’ roller Jerry Lee Lewis was incorrect, TMZ acknowledged Wednesday.

The reputable entertainment and celebrity news site said it was provided incorrect information by someone claiming to be Lewis’ representative.

Lewis, known for his hit 1957 song “Great Balls of Fire,” is still alive in Memphis, TMZ reported.

According to CBS News, Lewis was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame earlier this year but couldn’t attend the ceremony due to being stricken with the flu.

