Reports of Rock N’ Roll icon Jerry Lee Lewis’ passing incorrect

TMZ says it was provided incorrect information
FILE - Jerry Lee Lewis performs at the 25th Anniversary Rock & Roll Hall of Fame concert at...
FILE - Jerry Lee Lewis performs at the 25th Anniversary Rock & Roll Hall of Fame concert at Madison Square Garden in New York on Oct. 30, 2009. Lewis and the late country singer Keith Whitley will join the Country Music Hall of Fame.(Henny Ray Abrams | (AP Photo/Henny Ray Abrams, file))
By Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KWTX) A report of the passing of notorious rock ‘n’ roller Jerry Lee Lewis was incorrect, TMZ acknowledged Wednesday.

The reputable entertainment and celebrity news site said it was provided incorrect information by someone claiming to be Lewis’ representative.

Lewis, known for his hit 1957 song “Great Balls of Fire,” is still alive in Memphis, TMZ reported.

According to CBS News, Lewis was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame earlier this year but couldn’t attend the ceremony due to being stricken with the flu.

© COPYRIGHT 2022.KWTX TV. All Rights Reserved.

Most Read

Texas DPS is investigating a deadly wreck on I-35 in Hillsboro.
Driver killed in collision on I-35 near Hillsboro was ejected from car: DPS
Gov. Greg Abbott, left, and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke.
New poll shows Abbott vs. O’Rourke race as ‘a tossup’
Authorities say a Washburn County man died when he lost control of his vehicle and hit a tree...
Central Texas teen dead after vehicle travels off road into river
Jay Isiah Allen, 33, charged with capital murder and tampering with evidence in the killing of...
Man charged in murder of Belton toddler told detectives he struck boy ‘hard enough to break some ribs,’ affidavit states
33-year-old Isabel Gonzalez and 33-year-old Rolando Hernandez are both wanted by the Waco...
1 of 2 fugitives wanted in theft of $750K in vehicles captured

Latest News

This combo of undated file images provided by Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, left, and...
3 men convicted of supporting plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer
FILE - Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition on March 9, 2020, in...
Musk lugs sink into Twitter HQ as $44B deal deadline looms
Daily 4 on KWTX@4 - 10.26.22
Daily 4 on KWTX@4 - 10.26.22
FILE - Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez, center, speaks at a news conference at...
Los Angeles council censures members amid racism scandal
FastCast
Brady's Wednesday Evening FastCast