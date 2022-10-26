SEC takes strong stance against storming the field

Tennessee fans tear down the goal post after defeating Alabama 52-49 in an NCAA college...
Tennessee fans tear down the goal post after defeating Alabama 52-49 in an NCAA college football game on Oct. 15.(AP Photo/Wade Payne)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The Southeastern Conference wants tremendous competition.

It also wants teams from both schools to have a safe experience after playing in perhaps the most frenzied arenas in college football.

Wild celebrations after No. 3 Tennessee’s landmark home win over No. 6 Alabama and No. 18 LSU’s victory over 15th-ranked Mississippi turned into hefty fines for both winning schools for violating the SEC’s Access to Competition Area.

Tennessee was fined $100,000 and LSU was docked $250,000.

The SEC has an increasing scale on fines with additional violations triggering bigger penalties.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas DPS is investigating a deadly wreck on I-35 in Hillsboro.
Driver killed in collision on I-35 near Hillsboro was ejected from car: DPS
Gov. Greg Abbott, left, and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke.
New poll shows Abbott vs. O’Rourke race as ‘a tossup’
Authorities say a Washburn County man died when he lost control of his vehicle and hit a tree...
Central Texas teen dead after vehicle travels off road into river
Jay Isiah Allen, 33, charged with capital murder and tampering with evidence in the killing of...
Man charged in murder of Belton toddler told detectives he struck boy ‘hard enough to break some ribs,’ affidavit states
33-year-old Isabel Gonzalez and 33-year-old Rolando Hernandez are both wanted by the Waco...
1 of 2 fugitives wanted in theft of $750K in vehicles captured

Latest News

Joined by Consumer Financial Protection Bureau chief Rohit Chopra, left, and Federal Trade...
With Americans feeling pinched, Biden targets ‘junk fees’
President Joe Biden providing some “breathing room” for Americans by cracking down on junk fees...
The White House aims to ease inflation fears
During an inspection of a traveler's vehicle, they were notified that their miniature pet pig...
US Customs and Border Protection sends little piggy wee wee home
Darrell Brooks addresses the court during his trial in Waukesha County Circuit Court on...
Man convicted of killing 6 with SUV in Christmas parade
The Biden administration is making the grants available as part of a wider effort to accelerate...
Government awarding $1 billion to schools for electric buses