Temple High to open theater season with “Hairspray”

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Temple High School Theatre Arts students will perform a preview of their first show of the season, "Hairspray".

The Temple High School Theatre Arts Department will have a four-day run of the musical from October 27-30 at the Temple HS auditorium.

The Temple High School production will feature a live band consisting of THS musicians and professionals from the community. The large cast and crew represents a collaboration between THS theatre arts, band, orchestra, choir and the Kittens dance team.

There will be performances on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. Sunday’s matinee will start at 2 p.m. All of those shows will be held in the THS auditorium. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door and may be purchased at www.CentralTexasTickets.com.

“We are proud and excited to present ‘Hairspray’ as our first production of the year,” said Kayla Stewart, director of the THS Theatre Arts department. “This has been an incredible experience for our students. We are collaborating with the band, choir, orchestra and dance departments, which has been a joy to watch. We are also excited to bring live music to our community as we open our season. Our band is a mixture of students and professionals working together to create a magical experience for the audience.”

“Hairspray” follows teenage Tracy Turnblad’s dream to dance on The Corny Collins Show, a local TV dance program. When Tracy wins a role on the show, she becomes a celebrity overnight, leading to social change as Tracy campaigns for the show’s integration. “Hairspray” features songs that include 1960′s-style dance music and rhythm and blues with music by Marc Shaiman and lyrics by Shaiman and Scott Wittman. There is also a book by Mark O’Donnell and Thomas Meehan, based on John Waters’ 1988 film of the same name.

