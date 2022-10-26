Temple Police search for suspect in armed robbery wearing WWE suspect

The suspect is described as a Black male wearing a blue long sleeve Nike shirt, WWE belt,...
The suspect is described as a Black male wearing a blue long sleeve Nike shirt, WWE belt, glasses and no shoes.(Temple Police Department)
By KWTX
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 6:37 AM CDT
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is searching for the suspect in connection to an armed robbery Tuesday evening.

Officers were dispatched at 9:49 p.m. Oct. 26 in the 1100 block of S. First St where the suspect entered the store, displayed a gun and demanded money.

After taking an undisclosed amount of cash, he fled on-foot.

No injuries have been reported.

The suspect is described as a Black man wearing a blue long sleeve Nike shirt, WWE belt, glasses and no shoes.

This case is under investigation.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.

