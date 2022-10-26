Temple Police search for suspect in armed robbery wearing WWE suspect
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 6:37 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is searching for the suspect in connection to an armed robbery Tuesday evening.
Officers were dispatched at 9:49 p.m. Oct. 26 in the 1100 block of S. First St where the suspect entered the store, displayed a gun and demanded money.
After taking an undisclosed amount of cash, he fled on-foot.
No injuries have been reported.
The suspect is described as a Black man wearing a blue long sleeve Nike shirt, WWE belt, glasses and no shoes.
This case is under investigation.
Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.
COPYRIGHT 2022. KWTX TV. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.