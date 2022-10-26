Tim Tebow’s ‘Night To Shine’ prom for the disabled returning to Waco church

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, Tim Tebow’s “Night to Shine” prom for those with disabilities is returning as an in-person event at Crestview Church of Christ in Waco with registration opening up next week.

The “Night to Shine” event sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, a nonprofit started by the star athlete, is held simultaneously every year at hundreds of churches worldwide, including Crestview.

Community Minister Scott Prather is directing this year’s event and told KWTX the church can’t wait to return the prom to its original glory.

“We had numbers drop when we had to do the shine-thru and so many people were looking to the full-night experience where they get to dance,” Prather said. “They get to be really celebrated and come together. Our members are also extremely excited they get to be with the kings and queens and help celebrate the night with them.”

Attendees, which must be 14 years and older, will have the full prom experience, from a red carpet arrival to makeup, and shoe shining. There will also be karaoke, dancing, food, and all participants being crowned King and Queen of the prom.

The church first hosted the in-person prom in 2018 and had huge success with an overflow of volunteers and dozens of participants. The church was again selected as the only local host site in 2019 where the ages of kings and queens ranged from 14 to 82 years old. In 2020, the event was hosted in person just weeks before COVID-19 shut most everything down.

In 2021, the prom was planned as a drive-thru, but canceled when Central Texas was battered by a historic ice storm.

In February of this year, organizers again erred on the side of caution hosting the parking lot party in which participants came by and took part in the fun from their vehicles.

Jordan Hubbard is the Minister of the Word at Crestview and says this event is always one of his favorites.

“I am thrilled to be a part of Night to Shine because this is a small opportunity to reflect God’s incredible love for all people, especially people with disabilities,” Hubbard said. “Behind every joyful moment of organization, preparation, and celebration, God’s face is smiling on these beautiful Kings and Queens created in God’s image.”

Organizers are in need of hundreds of volunteers to make the prom a success. At the last in-person prom in 2020, 375 volunteers were on hand along with 25 therapists.

Many of the volunteers will be trained to serve as ‘buddies’ for the night with attendees.

Prather said those that come to give always end up receiving more.

“They come away excited from the night,” Prather said. “They also come away with a lot more love in their heart. They try to give and give but so many of our Kings and Queens return that affection and love and excitement.”

Registration opens November 1. You can sign up to attend the prom or volunteer by visiting the Crestview Church of Christ website.

