Toddler fighting for his life after accidentally falling into swimming pool at day care

Mississippi police said a 1-year-old boy is fighting for his life after he accidentally fell into a swimming pool Friday. (Source: WLBT)
By Quentin Smith and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - Police in Mississippi said a 1-year-old boy is fighting for his life after accidentally falling into a swimming pool Friday.

Authorities said the boy nearly drowned while he was at the Little Blessings from Heaven Childcare and Academy Center in Byram.

Byram Police Chief David Errington said the police academy doesn’t train officers for this kind of situation.

“It’s emotional. It is mentally challenging to us just trying to comprehend what happened and how it happened,” he said.

Two notes were left on the front door of the day care stating that the Mississippi Department of Health ordered the facility to close its doors until further notice, WLBT reported.

Errington said the original call to the department came in just before 4 p.m. from a woman working at the center.

“She was hysterical on the phone, saying she had an unconscious 1-year-old and needed an ambulance as soon as possible,” he said.

Workers at the day care started performing CPR on the toddler until paramedics arrived, who then rushed him to the hospital.

Investigators reportedly spent the weekend at the day care gathering evidence and trying to piece together exactly what happened and how the child ended up in the pool.

After the investigation, Errington said the department will then hand everything over to the district attorney’s office to decide whether criminal charges will be filed in this case.

Copyright 2022 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

