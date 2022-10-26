Tyler woman who abandoned baby dies while serving prison sentence

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler woman serving a prison sentence for abandoning an infant she was babysitting has died.

According to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Kelsey Paige Frazier, 28, of Tyler, died Sunday after being transported to a medical facility while serving an 8 year sentence at the Marlin Unit near Waco. Records show that Frazier died from cardiac arrest.

Frazier was arrested in October 2020 after police say she left the infant she was babysitting in a baby bouncer inside the bathroom of her garage apartment. Investigators estimate that the baby was left alone inside the apartment for roughly three hours before a family friend arrived at the residence and heard a dog barking inside the apartment.

