US Customs and Border Protection sends little piggy wee wee home

SAN DIEGO, Cali. (KWTX) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers from the Otay Mesa Port of Entry encountered a black, miniature size pet pig during officers’ initial inspection process.

During an inspection of a traveler’s vehicle, they were notified that their miniature pet pig would not be allowed entry into the United States.

The encounter occurred at around 8:30 a.m. Sept. 11 when a 63-year-old man traveler along with his granddaughter applied for entry into the U.S. by presenting their valid travel documents.

Both travelers and the vehicle were referred for further inspection due to declaring the pet pig.

“While many travelers would like to cross pets of different breeds into the U.S., we must ensure from a customs perspective that we mitigate potential diseases from animals that come from other countries,” said Rosa Hernandez, Acting Director of Field Operations of San Diego. “It’s unfortunate that some travelers are unable to cross their pets, but we must follow USDA and CDC guidelines to protect our citizens.”

During the inspection process, the travelers were informed by CBP agriculture specialist that live pigs are not allowed entry into the U.S. without a required Veterinary Service permit.

Pigs must also be regulated as livestock to be eligible to cross into the U.S. from other countries.

The owners voluntarily returned their pet pig back to Mexico. No further investigation was necessary.

There are some animals that may be detained while awaiting disposition at the owner’s expense.

African rodents, bats, nonhuman primates, and civets may not be imported as pets under any circumstances. Pets that are not permitted to cross into the United States must be sent back to the country of origin.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.