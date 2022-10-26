Waco artists create six life-sized Dia de los Muertos sculptures using funding from Texas Folklife grant

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Two Waco artists are displaying their artwork funded by a Texas Folklife grant at the Dia de los Muertos Ofrenda in East Waco Saturday. The artwork will feature six authentic sculptures representing a Dia de los Muertos-inspired mariachi band.

“I think it is very special because we have this big display of this mariachi band, and, really, we feel very happy to show at the same time as this tradition and...share to everybody the kinds of the technique from Mexico,” Rocio Ramirez-Landoll, one artist who created the sculptures.

Texas Folklife selected Waco artists, Ramirez-Landoll and Diana Torres, as recipients of the Apprenticeship Program grant. The grant is intended to fund a project between a mentor and an apprentice. The mentor provides one-on-one training with the apprentice about a cultural technique from their heritage.

The pair selected the traditional Mexican technique called cartonería. They said it is similar to American paper mâché, but, instead of using newspaper with paste, they use cardboard.

“It’s also called rock paper mâché,” Torres said. “It’s cartonería, and so it’s just a very hard, very durable type of paper mâché that’s different from the American type of paper mâché.”

To make the life-sized scultpures, they said they used human models to make plaster molds. From there, they layered the pasted cardboard in the mold, let it dry and carefully removed it. They divided the molds into two sides--the front and back of the body.

“So once they dry and the layers have been built up, then they’re joined together so it makes the structure,” Torres said. “It’s actually hollow on the inside.”

Then, they painted each sculpture to represent clothes, hair, eyes and other features. They added details from Mexico like the woman’s earrings, the buttons, lace appliques and even the instrument strings.

Not only did they create the statures, they made mariachi hats, instruments and belt buckles using the cartoneria technique.

The process took them over six months, and they finished just in time for the annual Dia de los Muertos Ofrenda starting this Saturday at 9 a.m.

“We work many hours and sometimes we feel tired because we are human,” Ramirez-Landoll said. “Sometimes it is necessary to put our hands to working--our hands and our heart, of course because, if we don’t make it with love, we have nothing. It’s these kind of things we work in team and really I feel happy.”

The pair is excited to offer their artwork for the Mexican tradition.

“A lot of the things that we see now that are from Day of the Dead are made in China,” Torres said. “So, it doesn’t have any cultural root to it, and, so, for this, that’s the one thing with the OFrenda is that we wanted to keep everything very authentic. This is an authentic type of art form.”

This is the twelfth annual traveling Ofrenda in Waco. It is a free public event, and anyone is invited to attend and bring a framed picture of their loved ones who have passed.

The Ofrenda will run from Oct. 29 through Nov. 3. The official day of Dia de los Muertos is Nov. 1 through Nov. 2. However, there will be an official celebration Saturday evening at 7 p.m., and they invite the community to bring their blankets or lawnchairs to watch the Disney movie about the holiday, “Coco.”

The location is on the corner of Dallas and Tyler streets as well as 418 Elm Ave. There is construction near the area, so plan to take an alternative route.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.