Waco man arrested in Robinson bank burglary allegedly bit officers, tried to take away their weapons

ROBINSON, Texas (KWTX) - Police arrested Raul Ruben Morales, 37, of Waco, in the burglary of the Fidelity Bank of Texas and accuse him of attacking and biting officers as they attempted to take him into custody.

Robinson Police Department officers responded to an alarm at the bank at 410 S. Robinson Drive shortly before 11 p.m. on Oct. 25.

Officers who arrived at the bank encountered Morales and escorted him out of the bank lobby.

Morales, police said, then “became combative and resistant, fighting with the officers by kicking, biting, and attempting to grab” the weapons of two officers.

Police said Morales injured several officers, including one who suffered bite marks on his leg.

“Officers successfully subdued Morales by restraining his legs in leg irons and transporting him from the lobby on a backboard to an awaiting ambulance,” police said.

“Morales was transported to a local hospital, where he was treated for his injuries sustained from breaking through a glass door.”

Three Robinson Police Officers were treated at the same hospital for their injuries and released. All officers were able to return to work.

Morales was treated and released to police custody and transported to the McLennan County Jail.

He was charged with burglary of building, two counts of aggravated assault of a public servant, two counts of attempting to take a weapon from an officer, and assault of a public servant.

He is currently being held without bond.

