63 pounds of marijuana seized by Williamson County Sheriff’s Office

During the investigation, deputies found 63 pounds hidden in luggage.
During the investigation, deputies found 63 pounds hidden in luggage.(Williamson County Sheriff's Office)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KWTX) - A traffic violation lead to authorities discovering over 60 pounds of marijuana Tuesday.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle on Oct. 25 on Interstate Highway 35.

During the investigation, deputies found 63 pounds hidden in luggage.

The 32-year-old was taken into custody and arrested by authorities.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Greg Abbott, left, and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke.
New poll shows Abbott vs. O’Rourke race as ‘a tossup’
Texas DPS is investigating a deadly wreck on I-35 in Hillsboro.
Driver killed in collision on I-35 near Hillsboro was ejected from car: DPS
Authorities say a Washburn County man died when he lost control of his vehicle and hit a tree...
Central Texas teen dead after vehicle travels off road into river
Jay Isiah Allen, 33, charged with capital murder and tampering with evidence in the killing of...
Man charged in murder of Belton toddler told detectives he struck boy ‘hard enough to break some ribs,’ affidavit states
The four men seen in this photo damaged a private property after they were unable to gain...
Central Texas sheriff asking for help identifying men who allegedly trespassed, damaged private property

Latest News

A man dies in car-bicycle collision
Waco Bicyclist dead after being hit by 2018 Ford Expedition
A jury took less than 30 minutes before finding Robert Solis, 50, (center) guilty in the...
Man gets death for killing Texas agency’s 1st Sikh deputy
Facebook screenshot
Central Texas Sheriff’s Office sends scam warning
Waco fire
Waco Fire responds to car fire in downtown