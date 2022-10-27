63 pounds of marijuana seized by Williamson County Sheriff’s Office

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KWTX) - A traffic violation lead to authorities discovering over 60 pounds of marijuana Tuesday.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle on Oct. 25 on Interstate Highway 35.

During the investigation, deputies found 63 pounds hidden in luggage.

The 32-year-old was taken into custody and arrested by authorities.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.