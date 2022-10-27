Central Texas Sheriff’s Office sends scam warning

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Bosque County Sheriff’s Office is sending a warning of trending scams through Facebook to residents.

The Sheriff’s Office warns of accounts being cloned and sending friend requests where they then send messages through messenger.

“If you engage and communicate with them them, they will ask for your cell phone number and/or email address. Once they have received this info, they will begin to make attempts of breaking into your email, social media accounts and any other web based program you may use,” said the Bosque County Sheriff’s Office. “If they have your email and phone number, they can send themselves a request to change the password, gaining access to your account and locking you out.”

They also warn of “clock bait” of any program or meme shared that can be used as bait from hackers to lure potential victims.

To prevent a hack attempt to one’s account, it’s recommended to change the passwords.

“IT professionals recommend you change your account passwords at least a few times per year. When changing your password, avoid using names or date of birth as these are pieces of information that can easily be found and utilized to break into an account. It’s also recommended that passwords contain characters (%#^*+><) that will create the strongest password possible,” said the office on their Facebook.

