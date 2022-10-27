‘Don’t wait until election day’: McLennan, Bell county officials encourage early voting this election season

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Early voting centers opened up this past Monday across McLennan and Bell counties, allowing Central Texans to vote on an array of candidates and local issues from the gubernatorial race to local city propositions.

Some voters at First Assembly of God located at 6701 Bosque Blvd. told KWTX that they’re voting early for convenience.

“Long lines, less people that are gonna be out now than at the last minute,” Ken Luikart, a McLennan county resident, said. " I’m here just to get it out of the way, just for convenience.”

McLennan county officials tell KWTX that over 12,000 people have already voted at one of their five early voting sites for this year’s elections.

“2,740 in person so far, for the first three and a half days now,” Jared Goldsmith, the Elections Administrator for McLennan county, told us. “It’s a good number, and we’re seeing a steady turnout, but it appears to be a little less than what we had four years ago, during the 2018 midterm election, which would’ve been the last midterm.”

Meanwhile in Bell county, more than 14,000 early voters have already cast their ballots at one of the county’s seven polling sites, which means officials are projecting higher voter turnout than in years past.

“In 2018, we had 53,283 voters during early voting,” James Stafford, the PIO of Bell county, tells KWTX. “So that 14,146 that we’ve had so far is about 6% ahead of pace. It might be close, but I think there’s a good chance we’ll outpace our midterm voting from 2018.”

While early voter turnout projections may look different for each of these counties, one thing’s for sure: both encourage Central Texans to get out and vote early.

“We have two weeks to vote early,” Goldsmith says. “There’s no difference between voting early and voting on election day. You’re gonna get the same ballot on the same machine, same check in process. So don’t want until election day.”

In both McLennan and Bell counties, early voting centers are open every day of the week leading up to the election. More information on specific hours can be found here.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.