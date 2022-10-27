Falls County Sheriff’s Office investigating deadly accident at cotton gin

By KWTX Staff
ROSEBUD, Texas (KWTX) - The Falls County Sheriff’s office is investigating a traumatic accident at a cotton gin this afternoon.

The Rosebud Volunteer Fire Department were called out to the BF&M Co-op in the 600 block of FM 1671 at around 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

They confirmed the accident was fatal, but no other details were provided.

