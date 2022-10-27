Heavy rain, some storms, headline what will be a soggy final Friday of October

We’re still running a BIG rainfall deficit across Central Texas. For the Fall season, we’re running close to a 5″ rainfall deficit and for the year we’re running a near 17″ rainfall deficit. We absolutely will NOT make up that yearly deficit all in one go, but we should take a big chunk out of the seasonal deficit and a noticeable chunk from the yearly deficit. Today’s weather sets the stage for Friday’s storms as gusty southeast winds pull some humidity back into the atmosphere this afternoon and tonight. Despite the returning moisture and breezy winds, it’ll be a wonderful day with morning temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s warming into the mid-to-upper 70s. We should see a LOT of sunshine today, so your outdoor plans are a go. Tomorrow’s outdoor plans, maybe not so much. We’ll stay dry through midnight, but isolated-to-scattered showers and storms should start to roll in after midnight. The rain should gradually increase in coverage as we approach sunrise with most of the rain arriving around and especially after sunrise.

Friday’s rain chances are near 100%. Everyone will see rain and a good chunk of us will see off-and-on rain for much of the day. The exact positioning of where Friday’s storm system is will spell the difference between the higher rainfall totals and the lower totals. The area of low pressure with this storm system is expected to track through North and Central Texas. Even though dry air will be arriving behind Friday’s front, the close proximity to the low keeps rain chances high even after the front moves through. Widely scattered to numerous showers and storms Friday morning and midday will move west-to-east across our area. Friday’s front should cross over the I-35 corridor around lunchtime, but locally heavy rain is expected to continue into the afternoon especially near and east of I-35. For cities and towns west of I-35 (and especially west of I-35 and south of Highway 84), some dry air likely filters in during the afternoon so rain may come to a close. If you’re planning to go to Friday night football games across Central Texas, we cannot guarantee a dry forecast for all of those games. If you live near and east of I-35 or if you live closer to the Metroplex than Austin, rain chances will stay close to 60% after sunset and only drop below 20% after midnight. Strong storms are possible Friday but the severe weather risk is lower Friday than it was Monday. Gusty winds and up to quarter-size hail is the main threat from storms Friday with the entire area under a level 1 severe weather risk.

After Friday’s storm system clears out Friday night and early Saturday, we’ll experience a true Fall-like day Saturday. Although there will be sunshine, we’re forecasting mostly cloudy skies with lows in the low 50s warming into the mid-to-upper 60s. Saturday will be a bit of a raw day with wind gusts near 25 MPH at times and there may even be a few isolated showers, especially in the morning, but Sunday will be a whole lot better! Morning temperatures early next week in the upper 40s and low 50s should warm into the 70s both on Sunday and Monday. The weather looks wonderful for trick-or-treating Monday evening, but temperatures will start to cool quickly after sunset so the kids may want a light jacket with their costumes. Our next chance for rain arrives late next week as another cold front moves through. Next week’s cold front is showing signs of potentially bringing us another round of strong storms and locally heavy rain, but confidence in timing and rainfall totals are very low right now. Don’t forget, we set the clocks backward one hour NEXT weekend. In case you were wondering, the so-called Sunshine Protection Act of 2021, which passed the Senate in March of this year, has NOT been voted on by the House so, at least for now, the time will change again both in Spring and Fall of next year.

