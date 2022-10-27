Lake Waco water levels fall to historic low

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The rainfall early this week in Waco and Central Texas did little to mitigate the effects of the ongoing drought and the water level at Lake Waco officially dropped to its lowest percentage on record.

Lake Waco water levels are not impacted by rainfall. City officials said it’s rain and water runoff from the north that feeds into the lake, and unfortunately, there’s still a long way to go before the region is no longer afflicted by the drought.

The City of Waco told KWTX that if the water level drops one more foot at Lake Waco, it will have to implement its stage three drought contingency plan.

The city said it is still working out the details of when that will go into effect, and what it will mean for business owners and residents, but told KWTX it will likely mean that instead of residents have two days a week to water, they will only have one.

The city is also looking into whether to place restrictions on city fields that consume a lot of water.

“There’s a little bit of lifestyle changes and we’re just asking people to think about water conservation all the time,” a city official told KWTX, “So if you notice leaks or water running off into the street, try to correct those things.”

COPYRIGHT 2022. KWTX TV. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.