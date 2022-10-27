Lake Waco water levels fall to historic low

By KWTX Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The rainfall early this week in Waco and Central Texas did little to mitigate the effects of the ongoing drought and the water level at Lake Waco officially dropped to its lowest percentage on record.

Lake Waco water levels are not impacted by rainfall. City officials said it’s rain and water runoff from the north that feeds into the lake, and unfortunately, there’s still a long way to go before the region is no longer afflicted by the drought.

The City of Waco told KWTX that if the water level drops one more foot at Lake Waco, it will have to implement its stage three drought contingency plan.

The city said it is still working out the details of when that will go into effect, and what it will mean for business owners and residents, but told KWTX it will likely mean that instead of residents have two days a week to water, they will only have one.

The city is also looking into whether to place restrictions on city fields that consume a lot of water.

“There’s a little bit of lifestyle changes and we’re just asking people to think about water conservation all the time,” a city official told KWTX, “So if you notice leaks or water running off into the street, try to correct those things.”

COPYRIGHT 2022. KWTX TV. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Most Read

Gov. Greg Abbott, left, and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke.
New poll shows Abbott vs. O’Rourke race as ‘a tossup’
Texas DPS is investigating a deadly wreck on I-35 in Hillsboro.
Driver killed in collision on I-35 near Hillsboro was ejected from car: DPS
Authorities say a Washburn County man died when he lost control of his vehicle and hit a tree...
Central Texas teen dead after vehicle travels off road into river
Jay Isiah Allen, 33, charged with capital murder and tampering with evidence in the killing of...
Man charged in murder of Belton toddler told detectives he struck boy ‘hard enough to break some ribs,’ affidavit states
The four men seen in this photo damaged a private property after they were unable to gain...
Central Texas sheriff asking for help identifying men who allegedly trespassed, damaged private property

Latest News

Jasmine Lotts in the studio
Local school districts concerned with plummeting math scores
Lake Waco water levels hit historic lows
Lake Waco water levels reach historic lows
Beto O'Rourke in Waco
O'Rourke visits Central Texas while Abbott campaigns in North Texas
File Graphic (KWTX)
Falls County Sheriff’s Office investigating fatality at cotton gin