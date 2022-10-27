McLennan County grand jury indicts two on drunk driving incidents that left three dead, another injured

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Two men were indicted Thursday in separate alleged drunken driving accidents that left three people dead and another man injured.

Johnathan Christian Lewis, 22, was indicted by a McLennan County grand jury on intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault charges, while the grand jury also indicted Bobbie Daniel Molina on an intoxication manslaughter charge.

Lewis is charged in a July crash at South 18th Street and Clay Avenue in which Edwardo Zamora, 57, was killed and Alexis Rodriguez suffered serious injuries.

Molina, 27, is charged in the Sept. 25 traffic death of Delia Bogart in the 3400 block of Loop 340.

According to police reports, Molina was intoxicated when he tried to merge onto the loop and hit a Chevy Suburban pulling a 20-foot trailer, causing the trailer and the SUV to flip.

Delia Bogart, 73, and Floyd Bogart, 78, were killed in the crash, Robinson police reported. However, Molina was indicted Thursday only in Delia Bogart’s death.

Lewis remains free after posting bonds totaling $40,000, while Molina posted a $20,000 bond and was released.

Intoxication manslaughter is a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

