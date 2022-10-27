Members of popular Facebook group, Waco Texas Rocks, rally together to support the Walk to End Alzheimer’s

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Members of the popular Facebook group, Waco Texas Rocks, rallied together, using their unique hobby to support the Walk to End Alzheimer’s Saturday.

Group members decorated hundreds of rocks and plan to sell the rocks at the walk to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Association’s efforts to end the disease and find a cure.

“This is something that has touched several people in our group very deeply, and you want to be able to do something and this is something you can do,” Lisa Anne Moreno, a group admin of Waco Texas Rocks, said.

Most of the rocks and tiles are painted purple, the color that represents the fight to end Alzheimer’s. Members also decorated rocks with flowers or encouraging messages to match the theme of the walk.

Moreno’s mom has been diagnosed with the disease and found this would be her unique way of helping her mom and others affected by the disease.

“My mom has developed it and probably for the last ten years it’s been ongoing,” she said. “It’s gotten to where she can’t be by herself anymore. People have lost their loved ones, and people are caring for their loved ones...so we’re trying to support that and we just really need to find a cure.”

She hopes people will donate to the cause and buy the rocks as gifts, decorations or even to hide the rocks themselves and participate in the rock-hunting custom of community members.

“We’re hoping that somebody will find something that they really like to be encouraged, whatever their situation is, they can use them for themselves or to give to somebody else, or they can hide them like we do with our rest of our rocks,” Moreno said.

Group members will be under a pink tent at the Walk to End Alzheimer’s Saturday, Oct. 29. They will also have a rock-painting station and will be doing face and hair painting.

“We’ll have, what we call, ‘naked rocks’ that need to be painted, and we’ll have the materials out there to do that,” Moreno said. “If you paint before the walk starts, by the time that you’re done, they’ll be dry, and you can take them home. We’ll seal them for you.”

The Facebook group has reached almost 16,000 followers, growing by 1,000 followers in the past two months. The group spreads kindness and inspiration with the decorative rocks.

“It’s just about bringing a surprise or random joy in a person’s life and a rock is a good way to do it,” Moreno said in a previous interview with KWTX. “I don’t know who did it first, but it’s easy to hide, easy to find, easy to transport if you’re going on a trip...”

If you find a painted rock around the Waco area, you can share it on the Facebook group page--Waco Texas Rocks--and then re-hide it somewhere else in the city.

You can find the rules and more information on the group here.

