McLennan County GOP alleges O’Rourke violated Texas Election Code while campaigning in Waco

Beto O'Rourke campaigns in Waco, Texas
Beto O'Rourke campaigns in Waco, Texas(Chantel Ropp for KWTX)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Republican Party of McLennan County has filed a complaint against Beto O’Rourke and his campaign for allegedly violating campaign laws by using an amplified speaker within a thousand feet of a polling station.

O’Rourke on Oct. 26 visited Waco for a campaign rally near the Waco Multi-Purpose Community Center, on Elm Street a polling station in McLennan County.

“Mr. O’Rourke held a rally today within 255 feet of the voting center at Waco Multipurpose on Elm. The law states that no amplification devices may be used within 1000 feet of a voting center during voting hours. We have excellent documentation of this law violation, as he used a microphone and amplifier that could be heard at the voting center,” the Republican Party of McLennan County said on its Facebook page.

The GOP claims this was a violation of Sec 61.004 of the Texas Election Code, a Class C Misdemeanor. According to the law, no amplification devices may be used within 1000 feet of the voting center during voting hours.

“The law is intended to keep electioneering and campaigning away from voting centers, and why he would schedule a political rally within 250 feet of a voting center in the first place just shows he has no regard for election law, and wants to unfairly pressure voters in ways the law specifically prohibits.”

The Republican Party has filed the complaint with the McLennan County Election Administrator, Jared Goldsmith, and is also filing a complaint with the Texas Secretary of States Office.

The Republican Party of Texas is assisting the County Party in filing this complaint.

