Stormy final Friday of October

We are awaiting on our second rain chance of the week - that’s a nice statement to make! A storm system is currently on approach and will grace us with some rain for Friday. Widespread rainfall amounts around 1 to 2 inches can be expected with isolated higher amounts possible. We could also see a few stronger storms that could be capable of producing hail, damaging winds as the line of storms rolls in. Overall, there could be some strong storms Friday, but the severe weather risk is lower than it was Monday.

Friday’s rain estimated timeline: Widely scattered showers and storms Friday morning and midday will move west-to-east across our area. Friday’s front should cross over the I-35 corridor around lunchtime, but locally heavy rain is expected to continue into the afternoon especially near and east of I-35. For cities and towns west of I-35 (and especially west of I-35 and south of Highway 84), some dry air likely filters in during the afternoon so rain may come to a close. If you’re planning to go to Friday night football games across Central Texas, we cannot guarantee a dry forecast for all of those games. If you live near and east of I-35 or if you live closer to the Metroplex than Austin, rain chances will stay close to 60% after sunset and only drop below 20% after midnight. Gusty winds and up to quarter-size hail is the main threat from storms Friday with the entire area under a level 1 severe weather risk.

Friday’s storm system clears out Friday night and early Saturday, we’ll experience a true Fall-like day. That said, the day starts with some clouds around and cool temperatures in the low 50s. Depending on how quickly the moisture gets out of here dictates if we could see showers to start Saturday. Rain chances are gone for the afternoon as sunshine breaks out and we warm into the mid-to-upper 60s. Saturday is expected to be windy behind the front with gusts 25-30mph from the northwest (a cooler wind). Sunday will be a whole lot better! A chilly start though, with temperatures in the upper 40s/low 50s transitions to an afternoon with highs in the low to mid 70s. That’s the same case for Monday as well. The weather looks wonderful for trick-or-treating, but temperatures will start to cool quickly after sunset so the kids may want a light jacket with their costumes.

We are already tracking another rain chance which could arrive late next week as another cold front moves through. Details to come as we get closer on how much rain we are expecting, timing, and the chance for storms too.

Don’t forget, we set the clocks backward one hour NEXT weekend. In case you were wondering, the so-called Sunshine Protection Act of 2021, which passed the Senate in March of this year, has NOT been voted on by the House so, at least for now, the time will change again both in Spring and Fall of next year.

