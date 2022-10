WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Fire Department is responded to a fire in downtown Waco Thursday morning.

Firefighters responded to the call around 5:30 a.m. Oct. 27 at the 200 block of 17th Street and Washington Street.

Crews are responding to a car with a trailer on fire in the alleyway.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.