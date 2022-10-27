Waco Symphony Association celebrating 60th anniversary amid effort to raise $60K in much-needed funds

By Julie Hays
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Symphony Association, chosen as this week’s TFNB Your Bank for Life Charity Champion, is celebrating its 60th anniversary with, not only a calendar full of noteworthy concerts, but an effort to raise $60,000.

As a Charity Champion, The Waco Symphony Association is receiving an awareness marketing campaign and leadership training at no charge.

Waco Symphony Association Executive Director Carolyn Bess says the six-decade milestone coupled with the Charity Champion designation seemed like the perfect recipe for raising some much-needed funds.

“As part of the Charity Champions initiative, we are inviting the community to join forces with us in honor of our 60th anniversary season to help us raise $60,000 for our current and future education and outreach initiatives.”

The money raised will benefit not only the Waco Symphony Orchestra, but also the Waco Symphony Youth Orchestra.

Beau Benson is the conductor over the Waco Symphony Youth Orchestra, and says the talent from the approximately 50 students from all across Central Texas he leads is inspiring.

“The Youth Orchestra is a collection of students who are typically the ones who are really standing out in their school ensembles and want that extra challenge of playing advanced literature and that kind of thing, and you put them all together in a room and it’s pretty amazing what they can accomplish,” Benson said. “Like you wouldn’t know that they’re kids. They sound pretty professional.”

The Waco Symphony Youth Orchestra has a free concert this coming Sunday, October 30, at 6:30 p.m. at the Midway High School Theater.

If you want to check out the group’s full list of upcoming performances or donate to the fundraising effort you can visit Waco Symphony Orchestra.

