Biker’s backpack ignites when Arkansas trooper uses Taser

The Oct. 13 traffic stop was captured on dramatic dashcam video provided Thursday to The...
The Oct. 13 traffic stop was captured on dramatic dashcam video provided Thursday to The Associated Press by Arkansas State Police.(Arkansas State Police)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas motorcyclist carrying a gasoline-filled backpack was expected to survive after he was engulfed by a fireball when a state trooper used a Taser on him during a traffic stop, authorities said.

The Oct. 13 traffic stop was captured on dramatic dashcam video provided Thursday to The Associated Press by Arkansas State Police.

The video shows a trooper attempting to pull over a motorcycle driven by Christopher Gaylor, 38, of Alexander, Arkansas, because no license plate was visible on the motorcycle. A chase ensued with speeds approaching 100 mph (160 kph) until Gaylor jumped from his motorcycle in a residential area of North Little Rock, state police said.

A second state trooper used a Taser on Gaylor and a fire immediately erupted. State police said they later learned that Gaylor was carrying about 1 gallon (3.75 liters) of gasoline in his backpack.

The video shows troopers extinguishing the blaze and providing medical care to Gaylor, who remains hospitalized but is expected to recover, state police said.

He faces charges of felony fleeing, failure to register a vehicle, no liability insurance, driving with a suspended license and reckless driving. It was unclear whether he had an attorney to speak on his behalf.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The four men seen in this photo damaged a private property after they were unable to gain...
Central Texas sheriff asking for help identifying men who allegedly trespassed, damaged private property
Gov. Greg Abbott, left, and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke.
New poll shows Abbott vs. O’Rourke race as ‘a tossup’
Authorities say a Washburn County man died when he lost control of his vehicle and hit a tree...
Central Texas teen dead after vehicle travels off road into river
Jay Isiah Allen, 33, charged with capital murder and tampering with evidence in the killing of...
Man charged in murder of Belton toddler told detectives he struck boy ‘hard enough to break some ribs,’ affidavit states
Texas DPS is investigating a deadly wreck on I-35 in Hillsboro.
Driver killed in collision on I-35 near Hillsboro was ejected from car: DPS

Latest News

Groundbreaking ceremony for Apple Sport in Marlin
Groundbreaking Ceremony for Apple Sport Park Marlin
Nestor Hernandez,sospechoso del doble asesinato en un hospital de Dallas.
Lawmaker: Families of Methodist Hospital shooting victims deserve apology from Gov. Abbott
MARLIN APPLE SPORT PARK
FILE - Paul Pelosi, right, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, of California, follows...
Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband was severely beaten during break-in, AP sources say