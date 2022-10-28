Distemper outbreak forces closure of Humane Society of Central Texas, Waco Animal Shelter

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Humane Society of Central Texas and the Waco Animal Shelter will close for two weeks after several animals tested positive for distemper, according to Waco Animal Services director.

“As you may have heard over the past few weeks, our shelter veterinarian, Dr. Vallon, has treated numerous shelter dogs for what is thought to have been an upper respiratory infection,” the director said in a statement to the shelter’s partners.

“We believe this began with two dogs who initially came into the shelter population with neurological symptoms showing signs of Distemper.”

The shelter said the sick dogs were immediately isolated, but the infection spread quickly. “Samples were sent to a laboratory to verify if Distemper was the cause, and the results have come back positive,” the shelter said.

During the two week closure, the animal intake and animal control intake will be closed. “We will continue the care of our shelter animals in the meantime, under Dr. Vallon’s guidance, while watching any signs of sickness,” the director said.

Officials are asking local residents to contact the animal shelter directly to report aggressive dogs or for help with bite quarantines.

Canine distemper is a highly contagious and serious disease caused by a virus that attacks the respiratory, gastrointestinal, and nervous systems of puppies and dogs. The virus can also be found in wildlife, officials said.

There is no cure for canine distemper and the disease can be fatal. Officials said Treatment typically consists of supportive care and efforts to prevent secondary infections, control symptoms, and isolation from other animals.

COPYRIGHT 2022. KWTX TV. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.