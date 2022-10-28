Good News Friday: October 28, 2022

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen ISD congratulates Ellison High School senior, Aaron Crittenden, who won the gold at the UIL 5A Region 3 cross country meet Tuesday in Huntsville. He earned his second trip to state next week. Joining him is Shoemaker senior, Finley Hunting, who represents the Lady Grey Wolves.

The Troy High cross country team is being shouted out by their coach Shayla. She is proud of you all. They have just qualified for the 3A state meet in Round Rock on November 5th. This is the first time they have qualified for state in the district’s entire 34 year history.

Congratulations to the University High School Trojans who clinched a 2022 playoff berth with their win against Rouse. This is the first playoff appearance for the Trojans since 2009.

We want to congratulate Troy resident, Landon Heights for winning the Traditional Country Vocalist of the Year at the 2022 Josie Music Awards in Nashville. He returns home this weekend to play two shows. Saturday night’s homecoming show is sold out. He will also compete at the Fort Worth Stockyards November 12-th.

Ke’sha Lopez along with Julie Hays and Rusty Garrett have been recognized in the Waco Tribune Herald’s Readers’ Choice. They were part of the newspaper’s ‘Local Television Personality’ category.

Pete’s friends just had a baby. We want to congratulate them for being sweet and caring. Goodluck!

A viewer from China Spring wants to shoutout her daughter. She has down syndrome and loves being able to be a part of things. She was able to play with the Varsity Basketball team and she even scored a shot!

