Grab the rain gear as you head out and don’t forget those jackets.

Rain is the main story as we close out the work week! Get that rain gear on as you head out the door. You’ll also need your jackets, as it is going to be a wet and chilly day. This rain is brought to us by a cold front and an upper-level low that will be swinging across Central Texas today and clearing our area as we head into Saturday morning. The rain and front will prevent our temperatures from warming up a whole lot today. In fact, our high temperatures for Friday occurred in the overnight hours and as rain builds into our area, temperatures will be cooling down into the 50s and low 60s for the afternoon.

We’re thinking widespread rainfall amounts around 1 to 3 inches can be expected across Central Texas with isolated higher amounts possible. Our severe weather threat is lower with this round of storms, but we cannot rule out a few strong to severe storms from occurring. In those storms, quarter sized hail and damaging winds could be possible. Right now, Central Texas is under a Marginal Risk (Level 1 out of 5). Some isolated flooding will be a concern, so make sure you are taking it slow and easy on those roads today.

Scattered rain has been building overnight into this morning. Rain coverage will be increasing after sunrise and continue to remain widespread heading into the afternoon. The heavy rain and storms initially begin across our western areas and will slowly build and move east across Central Texas throughout the day.

What determines when our rain chances end is when drier air moving in from the west arrives and when the cold front and upper-level low move to east of Central Texas. We’re forecasting rain chances for areas west of I-35 to wrap up into the afternoon or early evening hours, but rain does look to linger longer across areas near and east of I-35 into the evening and potentially overnight hours.

Sadly rain will potentially impact some of our area Friday night football games. Although our rain chances look like they will slowly decrease and coverage of rain lowers, we cannot guarantee a dry forecast for all of those games. So the safest thing you can do is pack the rain gear just in case!

Rain looks to wrap up and push east overnight into Saturday morning. We may start Saturday off with a few showers, especially our northern and eastern areas. Outside of the rain, the day will start out cloudy and chilly. We may see some late day clearing as drier air moves in. Fall weather is in store for Saturday afternoon, but you can expect it to be windy behind the front with gusts 20 to 30mph from the northwest. Temperatures Saturday afternoon look to warm into the low 60s north to upper 60s south.

Another fall day in the forecast for Sunday. Chilly for the morning in the 40s and low 50s. Lots of sunshine for the day, which warms us up into the low to mid 70s for the afternoon… Shaping up to be a beautiful fall day!

Halloween is Monday. Highs look to warm into the 70s, but the weather looks wonderful for trick-or-treating, but temperatures will start to cool quickly after sunset so the kids may want a light jacket with their costumes.

The rest of the work week is looking fall-like, but will feature a gradual warming trend. We look to be in the mid 70s by Tuesday and around 80 by Thursday. But good news… We have more rain in the forecast for next week. Our southern areas may see a chance for rain on Tuesday and then another potentially widespread shot of rain late next week and again on the weekend. Details to come as we get closer on how much rain we are expecting, timing, and the chance for storms too.

Don’t forget, we set the clocks backward one hour NEXT weekend. In case you were wondering, the so-called Sunshine Protection Act of 2021, which passed the Senate in March of this year, has NOT been voted on by the House so, at least for now, the time will change again both in Spring and Fall of next year.

