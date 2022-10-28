Groundbreaking Ceremony for Apple Sport Park Marlin

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Marlin held a groundbreaking ceremony of the public – private joint revitalization venture between the City of Marlin and the executives of Apple-Sport Auto Group.

They welcomed a new children, family, and community friendly venue located within Central Texas to be known as “Apple-Sport Park at Marlin.”

A Pee Wee Sports League & Family Venue to include multiple sport courts, splash pad, child playground area, family picnic areas, food truck area, restrooms, and a walking trail.

All located on 4.7 acres at 200 Anders St. Marlin, TX.

It was formerly known as the Old Tennis Courts.

The ceremony started at 10:30 a.m. on October 27, 2022.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.