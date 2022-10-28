Groundbreaking Ceremony for Apple Sport Park Marlin

By Alfonso Rosales
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Marlin held a groundbreaking ceremony of the public – private joint revitalization venture between the City of Marlin and the executives of Apple-Sport Auto Group.

They welcomed a new children, family, and community friendly venue located within Central Texas to be known as “Apple-Sport Park at Marlin.”

A Pee Wee Sports League & Family Venue to include multiple sport courts, splash pad, child playground area, family picnic areas, food truck area, restrooms, and a walking trail.

All located on 4.7 acres at 200 Anders St. Marlin, TX.

It was formerly known as the Old Tennis Courts.

The ceremony started at 10:30 a.m. on October 27, 2022.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The four men seen in this photo damaged a private property after they were unable to gain...
Central Texas sheriff asking for help identifying men who allegedly trespassed, damaged private property
Gov. Greg Abbott, left, and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke.
New poll shows Abbott vs. O’Rourke race as ‘a tossup’
Authorities say a Washburn County man died when he lost control of his vehicle and hit a tree...
Central Texas teen dead after vehicle travels off road into river
Jay Isiah Allen, 33, charged with capital murder and tampering with evidence in the killing of...
Man charged in murder of Belton toddler told detectives he struck boy ‘hard enough to break some ribs,’ affidavit states
Texas DPS is investigating a deadly wreck on I-35 in Hillsboro.
Driver killed in collision on I-35 near Hillsboro was ejected from car: DPS

Latest News

Waco symphony orchestra
Waco Symphony Association celebrating 60th anniversary amid effort to raise $60K in much-needed funds
Julie Hays crowns homecoming queen
Tim Tebow’s ‘Night To Shine’ prom for the disabled returning to Waco church
Robert Henry
‘I don’t feel old’: Central Texas man believed to be oldest practicing dentist in U.S. has no plans to retire soon
Documentary filmmaker
Baylor alumnus, award-winning filmmaker working on high-profile projects