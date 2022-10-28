‘I’m still in disbelief’: Families lose business supplies, livelihoods in Robinson Family Farm fire

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - It’s been 12 days since a massive fire at the Robinson Family Farm torched more than 70 vehicles in a parking lot, and for some families, the fire took more than just a form of transportation.

Christina Rivera Johns is one of those people. “It’s devastating. It hurts,” she said. It’s the first thing on my mind when I wake up and the last thing on my mind when I go to sleep.”

The seats in her car now burnt to a crisp, but under the surface there’s something else Rivera Johns used her car for. “I did Doordash, Uber Eats and my husband did it for Uber to give rides,” she said.

A similar story for Isela Rebolledo from Killeen. “I’m still in disbelief,” she said. “My granddaughters are traumatized.”

In her car was a mobile kit for her business, CPR First Aid of Central Texas. In it, there’s four adult CPR mannequins, four infant CPR mannequins and other equipment. All together, it’s worth around $1,800. Now, the kits are completely lost in the flames.

“It’s a portable set,” Rebolledo said. “That set makes it more convenient for me when I go to teach CPR class at a daycare.”

For the Rivera Johns family, no job means an uncertain future and a long road ahead.

“I don’t have a reliable vehicle to be able to provide for my family,” Rivera Johns said. “My husband’s doing everything he can, but as of right now we’re pretty flat broke.”

The Bell County Fire Marshal has still not yet determined the cause.

