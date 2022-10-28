Town hall meeting in Killeen begins effort to get citizens engaged in upcoming decisions regarding city’s future

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The city of Killeen held a special town hall meeting and invited the community to be part of a conversation that will help create a better future for the area. It was a full agenda where several topics were addressed including city development, fiscal responsibility and transportation. Mayor Debbie Nash-King says that it is important that they make the necessary developments but to maintain the highest discipline because the city only has one budget. And they are putting a focus on community engagement to help better the lives of those who call Killeen home.

A hot topic across all four districts was bettering the city’s parks and recreation. Including the potential development of three new parks in west Killeen.

“We have actually put millions of dollars into our area parks already, and also trying to allocate parks for some of our areas that don’t have them,” says District 1 Councilmember, Jessica Gonzalez.

Another vital project for the city is fixing rocky roads and creating safer streets. District 4 Councilmember Michael Boyd says it has been a goal of his since he was elected to resolve these issues.

“We had a meeting in September at Live Oak Ridge Middle School to discuss the redesign of Watercrest Road,” Boyd says.

In addition to the needed improvements, they have already made some much needed progress.

“Robinett Road as we all know, was rough. You could break a tooth just driving on it. It was recently milled and overlaid through a maintenance project,” Boyd adds.

After the councilmembers presentations, they opened the floor for community comment and engagement. And community member Mellisa Brown says there is much more that needs to be done, that is getting the focus it deserves.

“Where’s the forward thinking? We are listening to the council argue over trivial niceties, not what the future and current needs are,” Brown expressed.

The city says that this comprehensive plan should span over five to 10 years and that everything they do is to better the lives of the people they serve.

