Killeen’s free Fall Festival returns this weekend, prepared for a big turnout

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The city of Killeen is hosting their annual Fall Festival Saturday, featuring one hundred acres of fun activities as well as a haunted mansion, games and food vendors.

“We are the city of Killeen, so we belong to the citizens, and so we want to make sure that the citizens know that they have these types of activities and events to come out and enjoy themselves,” the City of Killeen Director of Communications, Janell Lewis Ford, said.

The festival will feature many games, hayrides, dozens of food vendors and a haunted mansion.

Students who are a part of Killeen’s Youth Advisory Commission created the sets and decorations for the haunted mansion.

“They came up with everything, the theme, the concept, they made a list of everything they wanted,” she said. “They went and got it and then they decorated it. They put a lot of hard work and time, so we hope everyone comes out.”

Activities, excluding axe throwing, and admission are free. The Fall Festival kicks off at 5 p.m. Saturday and ends at 9 p.m. at the Stonetree Golf Club in Killeen.

Ford said the festival is for people of all ages, and festival goers are encouraged to wear costumes. There will be spots to take pictures and receive Halloween candy.

The event drew in a large crowd last year with over 3,000 people attending. Ford said they are expecting at least 5,000, and they are prepared.

However, she said not to worry about crowds or parking because there is a lot of space and spots for free parking.

She said Killeen is excited to host a free event that everyone in the city can enjoy during the Halloween weekend.

The Stonefree Golf Club is located in the 1600 block of Stonetree Drive.

