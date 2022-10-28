Laredo firefighters work around the clock to extinguish massive warehouse fire

Nearby Businesses are Evacuated with Fears of it Spreading
Nearby Businesses are Evacuated with Fears of it Spreading
By Jerry Garza
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 11:51 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo firefighters extinguished a massive warehouse fire in west Laredo more than 24 hours after it ignited.

Saturday afternoon, the Laredo Fire Department announced on its Facebook page that they were able to put out the blaze that got started Friday morning.

Officials have not said what caused the fire.

The case remains under investigation.

Original story:

A massive fire breaks out at a west side warehouse overnight. The flames which shot into the air created a black billowing smoke that could be seen for miles into the sky. The fire broke out at the Evergreen Recycling center located on the 5200 block of Santa Maria Avenue.

Firefighters worked through the night at part of the morning to control the fire which threatened nearby businesses. Nearby businesses were evacuated as a precaution with fears that other buildings could catch fire as a result of fire embers coming from the burning warehouse. There were even concerns that the nearby Kohl’s department store would catch fire, but crews were able to prevent that from happening.

Officials also put out a request to businesses in the area to shut down irrigation systems and cut back the use of water to help the fire department with water pressure.

As of mid morning the fire has been put out. Fire officials will begin an investigation into the cause of the blaze as of now no word as to what may have caused the fire.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The four men seen in this photo damaged a private property after they were unable to gain...
Central Texas sheriff asking for help identifying men who allegedly trespassed, damaged private property
Gov. Greg Abbott, left, and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke.
New poll shows Abbott vs. O’Rourke race as ‘a tossup’
Jay Isiah Allen, 33, charged with capital murder and tampering with evidence in the killing of...
Man charged in murder of Belton toddler told detectives he struck boy ‘hard enough to break some ribs,’ affidavit states
Ashley Chandelle Allen is charged with attempted kidnapping and injury to a child
‘Give me my baby or I will kill you’: Mother recounts attempted kidnapping at local grocery store
Strong winds are expected behind our cold front overnight through Tuesday morning. West Winds:...
Storms are gone, windy weather takes over

Latest News

CSPD Investigating suspicious death at Pearl Apartments
College Station police investigating teen’s death at aparment complex
Police: Texas 17-year-old shoots another teen with AR-15 style rifle over dispute about a girl
The head librarian presented a report to the board which included any books that the board...
East Texas ISD superintendent discusses how library books are regulated
Dia de los Muertos Waco Parade & Festival - 10.28.22
Why the location of Waco’s ‘Día de los Muertos’ parade on Saturday holds historical significance for the Hispanic community
Waco Fire tweeted about the crash early Sunday morning.
Car crashes into Waco home early Sunday morning