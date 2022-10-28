McGregor woman’s elaborate pumpkin patch and Halloween display the talk of the town

McGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - An elaborate pumpkin patch and Halloween display set up in the front yard of a McGregor woman’s home is catching the attention of adults and kids of all ages.

Christy Leos, 41, recently moved back to McGregor to the childhood home in which she was raised after pursuing her professional career away, and wanted to give back to the community that invested so much in her.

She decided to transform her yard into a pumpkin patch, complete with more than 100 pumpkins, music, lights and plenty of decorations - from skeletons to scarecrows.

“I remember being a kid and looking forward to the holidays and it being a lot of fun, and so giving the children something to smile about, I think is a fun way to do that,” Christy said.

Christy also thought the labor of love would be an appropriate nod to her parents, Frank and Romana, who always loved the holidays and were well-known for giving out candy apples to trick-or-treaters.

Christy Leos, 41, recently moved back to McGregor to the childhood home in which she was raised. (Courtesy Photo)

Romona passed away 16 years ago next month. “My mom loved the holidays, and every year at Halloween, she’d give out candy apples . She’d go to the side door, and you’d get your candy apples, and at the front door we had lots of candy,” Christy said, “Honestly, I just love to see the kids smile and the kids need something to smile about, and so a pumpkin patch is fun way to do that.”

Christy said hundreds of people have stopped by to get a closer look at her front yard, many stopping to take pictures.

A local daycare brought kids by for a visit, and many students who attend classes at McGregor ISD have also come.

Christy said seeing so many people, especially kids, enjoy her yard makes the hard work worth it.

Halloween display in McGregor, Texas (Courtesy Photo)

“It’s everything. It’s everything,” she said. “It’s my why. To see those smiles on the faces, that makes it all worth it and I’d do it over and over again and even more. I just like to see them smile. That’s it for me.”

On Saturday, Christy is inviting the community to come by her house for a day of fall fun including hayrides, face painting, games, candy and a chance to get a free pumpkin.

She plans to give all the pumpkins away.

“I mean it’s a pumpkin and pumpkins are filled with seeds and those seeds have lots of nutrients for you and they’re good for you and some of those are just the acts of kindness that we do through love and kindness and like a seed when it grows you spread that and it reproduces and really I just wanted our children in the community to foster those seeds and continue to spread that love and kindness throughout,” Christy said.

The event will take place from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. with hay rides started at 4 p.m.

The Great Pumpkin Patch is located at 909 West 6th Street in McGregor.

