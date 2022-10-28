McLennan County district attorney race: get to know the candidates

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The gubernatorial race isn’t the only thing Central Texans are voting on this election season.

They’re also casting ballots for more local positions, like the McLennan county district attorney. The two candidates running for this role are Republican Josh Tetens and his democrat counterpart Aubrey Robertson.

Tetens and Robertson may be opponents, but they can both agree that the current district attorney’s office needs change.

For Tetens, that means better communication. He tells KWTX this is one of the pillars of his campaign.

“Communication would be number one,” Tetens said. “I think that is associated with everything from the backlog to moving cases in the future and how we go about doing that.”

The backlog Tetens is referring to is the growing number of unheard criminal cases, including those involving capital murder. They have yet to be tried in McLennan county.

For Robertson, the backlogged cases are also a priority. But what’s he focused on is experience.

“Our last two elected DAs in this county had no prosecutorial experience before becoming the elected prosecutor,” Robertson told KWTX. “The same is true of my opponent, Josh. He has no prosecutorial experience, and I just don’t think we want to go down this path again.”

When it comes to local law enforcement, both candidates say that maintaining a working relationship with the district attorney’s office is crucial.

Tetens has been publicly endorsed by McLennan county sheriff Parnell McNamara.

“My dad was in law enforcement 46 years,” Tetens said. “He has since passed, but I grew up in that world. I understand the importance of it. And I’ve also seen the importance of that on the criminal defense side. I think because of that fact, I have respect for our law enforcement individuals across the board and they saw that when we went to trial.”

Robertson had similar sentiments.

“Law enforcement and the DA’s office have two very distinct and separate jobs, but the relationship is invaluable,” he said. “And again, coming back to my experience, I know a lot of these police officers. I’ve worked with them as a prosecutor.”

As for the debate on decriminalizing low level marijuana offenses, Tetens says the law is the law.

“As of right now, it is the law in Texas, that it’s illegal,” Tetens told KWTX. “My job as the DA is to enforce those laws, so I will do that.”

For Robertson, prosecuting misdemeanor cases like these is a waste of resources.

“I can’t change the law, marijuana will continue to be illegal.,” Robertson said. “But as the elected DA, I have discretion on what we prosecute. And I can tell you prosecuting low level marijuana cases will not be a priority of my office.”

