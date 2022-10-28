NYPD advises ‘elevated vigilance’ ahead of elections

(CNN) - Midterm elections are less than two weeks away, and some local officials are sounding the alarm about security and potential violence at polling sites.

An urgent warning from America’s largest police force: More vigilance is needed for security for the upcoming midterm elections.

The New York Police Department issued a new bulletin, warning that “malicious actors”... especially “racially and ethnically motivated violent extremists … and anti-government, anti-authority extremists ... will continue to prioritize the targeting of political rallies, voting sites, poll workers, and election officials.”

“You’ve got poll workers and election officials literally quitting their jobs because of the atmospherics,” said John Miller, former NYPD deputy commissioner of intelligence and counterterrorism. “They are worried about what they are seeing and about what they are hearing.”

The NYPD said there are currently no credible threats to New York City polling sites, but there have been threats elsewhere.

Incidents in Phoenix involve people keeping watch on ballot drop boxes and taking video of voters. (CNN, KNXV, Twitter, KPHO, KPNX, AZ TV76, @RealMarkFinchem)

Scott McDonell, the clerk of Dane County, Wisconsin, talked about the threats.

“We’ve gotten social media threats. I have,” he said. “In fact, we had someone wandering around all in cammo, in the April election, shaking on doors, trying to get in the places. By the time the police reacted to that, he was long gone.”

Recently, armed individuals in tactical gear were seen outside a ballot drop box in Mesa, Arizona.

Officials in Texas have asked the Department of Justice to send monitors to Harris County, where Houston is, where efforts to intimidate election workers have been reported.

These Incidents prompted a vow from U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland: “The Justice Department has an obligation to prevent, to guarantee a free and fair vote by everyone who’s qualified to vote, and will not permit voters to be intimidated.”

Law enforcement officials and analysts said the threats are being fueled by extremists who still promote the falsehood that the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump and that they’ll use all sorts of tactics to intimidate voters.

“It can be things that suggest to a person that they’re being watched, that maybe what they’re doing is illegal, following voters to their cars, recording their license plate numbers, certainly, asking them any questions about their eligibility to vote or any kind of thing like that,” said Mary McCord, former acting assistant attorney general for national security.

“The online chatter is like nothing we have really seen before in terms of an election season. They’re talking about attacking political meetings,” Miller said.

A new CNN report said federal funding for enhanced security measures at election offices and polling places often isn’t getting to officials who would put those measures in place because of bureaucratic snafus or breakdowns in communication.

“If there’s money available at the national level, we don’t, we don’t know about it. There’s no coordination and it’s really deeply frustrating for us on the front line,” McDonell said.

Security analysts said they worry these threats and security issues might prompt some voters to stay away from the polls and not vote.

