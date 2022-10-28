Police in East Texas searching for armed man who assaulted clerk at Cash Now store

LUFKIN, Texas (KWTX) - Police in East Texas are looking for the man who attempted to rob a Cash Now store at gunpoint Friday.

It happened at around 11:35 a.m. on Oct. 28 at the store located at 107 S. Timberland Drive.

The suspect jumped the counter, and attacked the clerk before fleeing the store in a silver Dodge Charger, police said.

The vehicle headed north on Timberland Drive and then turned right on Lufkin Avenue.

The clerk was taken by ambulance to a local hospital with facial injuries.

Based on the video and witness accounts, police believe the suspect’s dreadlocks were part of a mask or wig.

He was wearing a dark-colored hoodie with tie-dye swirls, dark-colored pants, and a blue surgical mask.

The suspect did not get anything in the robbery attempt, police said.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call the Lufkin Police Department at 936-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS if they wish to remain anonymous.

