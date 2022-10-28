Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 10.27.22

(KWTX) - Here is this week’s restaurant report card for Central Texas:

Yoshi’s at 2201 Southwest HK Dodgen Loop in Temple got a 94 on its pre-opening inspection.

According to the food safety worker, the permit will be issued if the violations are corrected.

There were rat droppings in the cabinets under all hibachi grill units.

Orkin treated the problem and according to the report got rid of the rodents.

Some general cleaning was also needed.

____________

Wings Pizza & Things at 2112 Southwest HK Dodgen Loop in Temple got a 98 on a recent inspection.

According to the food safety worker, the overall general sanitation was good.

However, some areas required attention such as the vent hood and surrounding surfaces, including the ceiling and a/c vents in kitchen, and the walls.

__________________

Hat Creek Burger Company at 99 Old Waco Road in Temple got 100 on a follow-up inspection, so now it has a permit.

According to the food safety worker, it corrected its prior violations such as the moldy ice chutes, dirty metal racks and fan guards, and the air vent in both men and women’s bathrooms.

____________________

And this week’s Clean Plate Award winner is Lulamae’s Cajun Cuisine, which you can find around town in Temple.

According to the owner, this food truck opened exactly one year ago today (October 27th) and it’s named after their grandmother.

That’s only fitting for homemade recipes that feed your soul.

Check out Lulamae’s Facebook page for its current location.

Once you get there, check out the handmade boudin balls, which I’m told won the People’s Choice award at the Bacon Blues and Brews Festival in Belton a couple weeks ago.

____________

The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.

COPYRIGHT 2022. KWTX TV. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.