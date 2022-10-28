Temple woman gets deferred probation in hit-and-run death of McGregor man

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Temple woman who told police she swerved off the roadway while trying to plug in her cell phone and thought she hit a mailbox was placed on deferred probation Friday in the 2019 hit-and-run death of a McGregor man.

Ten family members of Kayn Kemp, 26, who attended the sentencing hearing, said they were unhappy with the plea agreement offered to Bailey Rose Carlson Beeman, who pleaded guilty to a second-degree felony charge of vehicle involved in accident/failure to stop and render aid.

Judge Thomas West of Waco’s 19th State District Court accepted the plea agreement and sentenced Beeman, 26, to deferred probation for 10 years. The judge also ordered her to serve 120 days in the county jail as a condition of her probation.

Kemp, the father of two sons, ages 6 and 3, was walking to work at Ferguson Enterprises Inc., a plumbing supply warehouse, about 9:40 p.m. June 6, 2019, when Beeman swerved her Ford F-150 pickup onto the shoulder of the road in the 2100 block of South Highway 317 and hit him.

Officials said Kemp was killed on impact and Beeman did not stop. She turned herself in at the Bell County Jail six days later.

Beeman’s attorney, Phil Frederick, said “this is obviously a tragic case.”

“Bailey’s acceptance of responsibility hopefully helps the Kemp family begin to heal,” Frederick said. “She has consistently cooperated with law enforcement in this case with the goal of resolving this matter. She has never been in trouble before, and I am confident that she will successfully complete every requirement of her probation.”

Kemp’s family members, including his parents, sister, grandmother and aunts and uncles, said the plea bargain prosecutors offered to Beeman was far too lenient.

Diana Hopper, Kemp’s aunt, told Beeman in a victim impact statement Friday she hopes Beeman remembers Kemp and the pain she has caused his family “every day for the rest of your life.”

“As powerful as words can be, it is near impossible to find the appropriate words to express the vast empty void in our lives that has been left due to your actions,” Hopper said. “Every day we feel the pain of the loss of Kayn. The loss of his life, the loss of his love. Sadly, there is no punishment for Kayn’s assailant that can bring him back to his family and friends. So every day for the rest of our lives, we will bring back Kayn in our memories, and in doing so, honor the man, the father, the son, the friend he was to everyone.”

COPYRIGHT 2022. KWTX TV. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.