Texas A&M will not play songs when Aggies football team takes Kyle Field

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KWTX) - Texas A&M Athletics Director Ross Bjork on Friday announced the Aggies football team will no longer play a song when taking Kyle Field during home games.

The decision comes a day after Bjork announced the team would be dropping Kanye West’s “Power” in the wake of the controversial rapper’s anti-Semitic remarks.

At the time, Bjork said the team would instead pivot to rapper Childish Gambino’s song, “Bonfire,” which has for years been used at Kyle Field to welcome fans and the team back for the second half.

In a tweet Friday, Bjork said, “After further reflection of options, we will not choose a song for the team entrance into Kyle Field-we will use sound effects & Aggie Drum Line transitioning to the War Hymn. The 12th Man creates the best environment in college football-see you on Saturday night!”

According to KBTX, Bjork’s Tweet did not indicate why the team made the decision to change the music plans a second time.

Feedback on social media, however, was heavily critical about the use of “Bonfire” because of the song’s lyrics and message.

After further reflection of options, we will not choose a song for the team entrance into Kyle Field-we will use sound effects & Aggie Drum Line transitioning to the War Hymn. The 12th Man creates the best environment in college football-see you on Saturday night! #BTHOolemiss https://t.co/1BmzibbZVr — Ross Bjork (@RossBjorkAD) October 28, 2022

COPYRIGHT 2022. KWTX TV. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.