Waco City Council member Kelly Palmer to resign in November

(City of Waco)
By KWTX STAFF
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - City of Waco District IV Councilperson and Mayor Pro Tem Kelly Palmer has submitted a letter of resignation from the Waco City Council effective November 4, 2022.

“It has been the privilege of a lifetime to serve as the District IV Councilwoman these past two years. I’m leaving office with such gratitude for the gift of working alongside so many of you in pursuit of a more equitable and beautiful Waco,” said Councilperson Palmer.

Councilperson Palmer was elected to the Waco City council to represent District IV on November 3, 2020, and was sworn in on November 17, 2020.

The current term for District IV expires in May 2023.

“We thank Councilwoman Palmer for her contributions and dedication to District IV and the City of Waco. Throughout her term, she demonstrated a deep care for the wellbeing of each person she represented, working diligently to represent their interest and to make Waco a stronger city. We wish her nothing but the best as she continues her path forward,” said Mayor Dillon Meek.

