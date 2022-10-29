Bell County Judge lifts burn ban after rain in some parts of the county

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Bell County Judge David Blackburn has lifted the county wide burn ban effective at noon Saturday.

Blackburn made the decision after some parts of Bell County received more than two inches of rain over a 72-hour period allowing legal outdoor burning in unincorporated portions of the county.

“Judge Blackburn signed the order this morning. The Bell County Commissioners Court will revisit the issue during its meeting on November 7,” said James Stafford, Bell County Spokesman.

Bell County residents are required to report burns through the Burn Ban phone line (254) 933-5555.

This practice not only informs individuals of Texas laws around burning but also ensures that area fire department will not be deployed to extinguish planned burns.

