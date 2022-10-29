Even with 5-0 lead, Verlander can’t get 1st World Series win

The American League champion Houston Astros and the National League champion Philadelphia Phillies meet in the 2022 World Series.(MGN)
By RONALD BLUM
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 11:54 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
HOUSTON (AP) — Even with a 5-0 lead, Justin Verlander couldn’t get his first World Series win.

Perfect through three innings, he was utterly fallable in the fourth and fifth.

Nick Castellanos started Verlander’s downfall with a run-scoring single, and Alec Bohm and J.T. Realmuto each hit a two-run double that helped the Philadelphia Phillies rally for a 6-5, 10-inning win over the Houston Astros in the opener.

Verlander was pulled after five innings and didn’t get a decision.

The 39-year-old right-hander allowed six hits and two walks in an outing that left him 0-6 with a 6.07 ERA in eight World Series starts.

