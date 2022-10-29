‘It’s such a formidable opponent, and why it must be overcome’: Wacoans raise nearly $150,000 at ‘Walk to End Alzheimer’s’ event

This year marked the 20th anniversary of the walk in Waco.
Hundreds gathered Saturday morning to support the cause.
Hundreds gathered Saturday morning to support the cause.(KWTX)
By Chantel Ropp
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The rain didn’t stop hundreds of Wacoans from coming out to the “Walk to End Alzheimer’s” event today hosted by the Alzheimer’s Association in East Brazos Park.

The annual walk raises money for Alzheimer’s and dementia care, support and research, calling on people of all ages and abilities to join the fight against this disease.

“So many families are devastated,” Martina Reyna, a committee member for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s, told KWTX. “You watch somebody little by little… their mind is gone, their memories are gone. Eventually they lose the ability to walk, the ability to talk. And so your loved one, right in front of you, is gone but still their body is there.”

This year marked the 20th anniversary for the Waco walk. According to the website, it raised nearly $150,000.

“We want to raise money to help the people who have dementia and all the people that have to deal with the bad things they do now,” Landry Gardner and Riley Atchison, two young attendees, told KWTX.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, more than 6 million people in the United States alone have Alzheimer’s, which means even more people know someone personally battling the disease.

For one attendee, that someone was her grandmother, Rose.

“She had Alzheimer’s and she became very withdrawn,” Casey Summey, the owner of Home Instead, said. “People with Alzheimer’s lose what makes them, them. What makes them so special. And so that’s why it’s such a formidable opponent, and why it must be overcome.”

For others, they honored their loved ones with pinwheel flowers as they walked. Each color -- orange, purple, yellow and blue -- signified a distinct association to the disease.

Those looking to donate can do so at alz.org.

