Nice for Halloween... More rain chances late next week!

By Brady Taylor
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
It’s been a cloudy, breezy, and cool Saturday, but sunshine and slightly warmer weather returns for Sunday. It will be a very nice “Fall Style Day” with mostly sunny and highs in the low-to-mid 70s. The nice weather holds on for Monday, and looks like some perfect weather for kids planning on doing some Halloween Trick-or-Treating.

A slight chance for rain return on Tuesday, but the bulk of the rain will stay south of our area on Tuesday. Much better shower & thunderstorm chances return late next week. There is still a little bit of uncertainty in the timing, but as of now our best potential for rain next week looks to arrive next Saturday.

Friendly reminder: we set the clocks backward one-hour NEXT weekend. In case you were wondering, the Sunshine Protection Act of 2021, which passed the Senate in March of this year, has NOT been voted on by the House so, at least for now, the time will change again both in Spring and Fall of next year.

