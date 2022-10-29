Rain ends & onto a nice weekend

By Camille Hoxworth
Updated: 2 hours ago
We may start Saturday off with a few showers, especially our northern and eastern areas, but a majority of the rain has ended. Showers or not, the day will start out cloudy and chilly. The winds will add an extra chill factor as the blow in from the NW pulling in much drier air. We could see a few peaks of sunshine by the afternoon, but highs will be stuck in the 60s. It’s a breezy start to the weekend but winds won’t be quite as strong for Sunday + we expect more sunshine for the second-half of the weekend.

Sunday starts chilly for the morning in the 40s and low 50s. Lots of sunshine for the day, which warms us up into the low to mid 70s for the afternoon. Halloween Monday will be pleasant in the afternoon, highs in the mid 70s, but the temperatures looks a tad cool for trick-or-treating, as we cool quickly after sunset. Light jackets over costumes may be need.

Quiet weather for most of next week - it’s fall-feeling with a gradual warming trend. We look to be in the mid 70s by Tuesday and around 80 by Thursday. Looking for more rain? Good news - we have more rain chances in the forecast for next week. Details to come as we get closer on how much rain we are expecting, timing, and the chance for storms too.

Friendly reminder: we set the clocks backward one-hour NEXT weekend. In case you were wondering, the Sunshine Protection Act of 2021, which passed the Senate in March of this year, has NOT been voted on by the House so, at least for now, the time will change again both in Spring and Fall of next year.

