Teacher with alleged ‘kill list’ agrees to no-contact order

a
a(WRDW)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — A fifth-grade teacher in northwestern Indiana charged with felony intimidation after authorities say she told a student she had a “kill list” of students and staff has agreed to stay away from the school.

Twenty-five-year-old Angelica Carrasquillo of Griffith signed a no-contact order Friday without objection when she appeared wearing a green jail uniform in Lake Superior Court with her attorney.

The Times of Northwest Indiana reports a judge affirmed Carrasquillo’s not guilty plea to one felony count of intimidation.

Carrasquillo is being held with a bond set at $20,000 surety or $2,000 cash. Court records say Carrasquillo communicated “a threat to commit murder” on Oct. 12.

A teacher is in police custody after telling a student she had a "kill list" for students and staff at her school. (WLS)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The four men seen in this photo damaged a private property after they were unable to gain...
Central Texas sheriff asking for help identifying men who allegedly trespassed, damaged private property
Gov. Greg Abbott, left, and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke.
New poll shows Abbott vs. O’Rourke race as ‘a tossup’
Authorities say a Washburn County man died when he lost control of his vehicle and hit a tree...
Central Texas teen dead after vehicle travels off road into river
Jay Isiah Allen, 33, charged with capital murder and tampering with evidence in the killing of...
Man charged in murder of Belton toddler told detectives he struck boy ‘hard enough to break some ribs,’ affidavit states
Ashley Chandelle Allen is charged with attempted kidnapping and injury to a child
‘Give me my baby or I will kill you’: Mother recounts attempted kidnapping at local grocery store

Latest News

Clare Margaret Meacham went out drinking while leaving her 5-month-old baby home alone, police...
Mom facing DUI charge after leaving baby home alone to go drinking, police say
Rescue workers and firefighters work on the scene of a crushing accident in Seoul, South Korea,...
Officials: Dozens in cardiac arrest after crowd surge in South Korea
Courts have decided a city ordinance that prescribed a dress code for businesses was out of line.
Owner of bikini espresso stands prevails in lawsuit against dress code ordinance
FILE - Grain processing is shown in Chornomorsk, Ukraine.
Russia says it will suspend UN-brokered Ukraine export deal