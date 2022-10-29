Temple Halloween light display helps others glow in more ways than one

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A Halloween display is bringing more than just lights and music to the Central Texas community.

Pass by 2021 Broken Shoe Trail and you’ll find spooky, scary skeletons, pumpkins, and lots and lots of lights.

“We have different types of lights, LEDs, incandescents and we have pixels,” homeowner Joshua Brewer said.

Joshua and his family have been lighting up Temple with their annual Halloween display for three years now. This year’s is the biggest one yet.

“I think it’s pretty impressive and hard work,” Joshua’s daughter Mckinleigh Brewer said about the display.

Spiders and skulls dance to songs from Stranger Things, Halloween and Squid Game.

“When we see the neighborhood kids come around and they love them too it just makes it all worth it,” Joshua said.

This year, though, there’s a big mission for this big display.

“I reached out to Foster Love Bell County and so that anything that we gain from the shows whether it be monetary or donations everything’s going to them,” Joshua said.

The Brewers are asking for clothes and cash donations for the cause. These donations will help fill the “Love Closet” at Foster Love Bell County.

“We love to stock our Love Closet with pajamas of all sizes, socks, underwear,” the organization’s executive director Katie McRae said.

The nonprofit aims to make a difference in the lives of children in the Bell County foster care system.

“It’s always great for a family to do something locally that people can participate in and do more and hear more about what we do,” McRae said.

Now the Brewer family is making some foster kids glow.

“We’ve talked about fostering kids and anybody that helps kids find potentially their forever homes, it just really warms our hearts,” Joshua said.

The Brewer family also will have a Christmas display coming up in mid-November. They will continue collecting donations for Foster Love Bell County through the end of that display.

The Halloween display at 2031 Broken Shoe Trail will be up through Nov. 5. Clothing donations can be dropped off at that address. Monetary donations can be sent through Venmo at @Brewer-Family-Lightshow-21.

