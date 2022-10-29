Texas Lottery announces a winning $500K Texas Two Step ticket sold in Waco

The Texas Lottery announced the ticket was sold in Waco via Twitter on Oct. 28
The Texas Two Step prize is currently at $200K as of Oct. 29
The Texas Two Step prize is currently at $200K as of Oct. 29(KWTX)
By Josh Bowering
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 9:32 AM CDT
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A winning lottery ticket worth $500K was purchased in the Waco area, according to a Texas Lottery tweet.

“Tickets must be claimed no later than 180 days after the draw date. A ticket is not a valid winning ticket until it is presented for payment and meets the Commission’s validation requirements,” according to the Texas Two Step website.

If you believe you hold the winning ticket, you can visit your local claim center, the lottery commission in Austin or fill out a claim form online and print for postal mailing.

