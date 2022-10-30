4 kidnapped, including teen girl and baby, in California

By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WESTMINSTER, Calif. (AP) — Police have arrested two suspects who allegedly kidnapped four people, including a teenage girl and a 6-month-old baby, last week in Southern California.

Police found the 14-year-old girl and the baby uninjured inside a hotel room in Costa Mesa early Thursday morning after the two adults who also were kidnapped managed to escape and call 911.

The suspects were arrested during a traffic stop and remained in jail on Sunday without bail.

It was not immediately clear whether they had attorneys who could speak on their behalf.

The adult victims were allegedly pistol-whipped when the suspects demanded money from them.

