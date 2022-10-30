Baylor beats Texas Tech in Lubbock for the first time in over three decades

Richard Reese scores as the Bears play Texas Tech in Lubbock(Baylor Athletics)
By Darby Brown and Christopher Williams
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KWTX) - A night game in Lubbock on Halloween weekend in front of a sold-out crowd could’ve been a spooky situation for the Baylor Bears, who were looking for their first win in the west Texas town since 1990.

Baylor found the scoreboard first with a 48-yard field goal made by John Mayers.

The Bears were applying the pressure early. Devin Lemear intercepted Tech’s Behren Morton on the following drive near the end zone. Texas Tech tied the game near the 8-minute mark in the second quarter as Trey Wolff made a 33-yard field goal.

Richard Reese punched into the end zone from 1-yard out with under 4:30 left in the second half to give Baylor a 10-3 lead. Before the end of the half, Reese found the end zone again. The Bears took a 17-3 lead before the break.

Baylor’s momentum carried into the second half. Mark Milton intercepted a pass on Tech’s opening drive to set up a Hal Presley touchdown reception.

Texas Tech would crawl back into the game, cutting the deficit to 24-17, before Richard Reese scored his third touchdown of the game, making the score 31-17 early in the fourth quarter.

The Red Raiders drove down to the Baylor 26-yard line, but an impressive Tevin Williams III interception in the endzone halted the drive and gave the ball back to Baylor, protecting the 14-point lead.

The Bears take home a win against the Red Raiders with a final score of 45-17.

