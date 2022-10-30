Car crashes into Waco home early Sunday morning

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A car crashed into a Waco home early Sunday morning at the intersection of N. 26th Street / Gorman Avenue.

Waco Fire Department responded to the car with entrapment at 3:02 a.m.

VEHICLE RESCUE - N. 26th St. / Gorman Ave. @WacoTXFire units operating at a car into a house with entrapment. — Waco Fire Department (@WacoTXFire) October 30, 2022

Cause and condition of the driver is still pending.

Stay tuned for updates.

