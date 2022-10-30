Car crashes into Waco home early Sunday morning

By KWTX Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 4:38 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A car crashed into a Waco home early Sunday morning at the intersection of N. 26th Street / Gorman Avenue.

Waco Fire Department responded to the car with entrapment at 3:02 a.m.

Cause and condition of the driver is still pending.

Stay tuned for updates.

